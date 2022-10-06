Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,942,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW opened at $518.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $546.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.76 and a 12-month high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

