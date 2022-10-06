FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,433 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 25.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 36,711 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,858 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price target (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.