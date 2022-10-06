Jmac Enterprises LLC Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,553,000 after purchasing an additional 80,265 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

