Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 46.0% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 65,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.