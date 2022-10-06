Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after buying an additional 5,281,068 shares during the period. Aflac Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,975,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,046,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,144,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.97.

