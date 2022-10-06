Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $78,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $114.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.08. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.