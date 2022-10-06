Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $146.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $139.47 and a 12-month high of $169.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.14.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.