Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $580,040,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,336,000 after purchasing an additional 227,911 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

