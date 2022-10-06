Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $291,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,231,000 after buying an additional 139,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,515,000 after buying an additional 395,541 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $84.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.52. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

