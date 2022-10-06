Jmac Enterprises LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $239.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.