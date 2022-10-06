Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Boosted by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $465,952,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,258,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $64.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.23.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

