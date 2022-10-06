Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $54.20 at Citigroup

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $54.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s current price.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Vertical Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Twitter to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.28.

NYSE TWTR opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. Twitter has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $68.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,878 shares of company stock valued at $989,137 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,198,000 after buying an additional 12,028,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $313,565,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 39.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,401 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Twitter by 4,410.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,534,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $57,633,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

