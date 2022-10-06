Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.74 and a 200 day moving average of $170.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.96 and a one year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

