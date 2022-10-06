B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MediciNova in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

MediciNova Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova ( NASDAQ:MNOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

