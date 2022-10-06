Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,439 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

CEF stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

