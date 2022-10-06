Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,749,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $58.69 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25.

