Spire Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Duke Energy by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after buying an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $80,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $94.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average of $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $92.80 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

