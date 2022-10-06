iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 187,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,765,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $95.10 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

