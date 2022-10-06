Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.1 %

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.47.

ISRG stock opened at $201.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.94 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

