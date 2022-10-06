Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 434 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

