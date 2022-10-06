Financial Connections Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Connections Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $247.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

