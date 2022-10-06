Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Linde by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $283.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.40.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

