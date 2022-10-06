Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,743 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,538 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 91,828 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 55,469 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 410,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

Shares of COP stock opened at $115.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.