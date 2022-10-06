NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.43. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.