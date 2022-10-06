Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 5,470 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $57,599.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $7,261,677.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. The business had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,381,000 after buying an additional 312,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after buying an additional 224,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,291,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,571,000 after buying an additional 641,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,156,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after buying an additional 155,907 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

