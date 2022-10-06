Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 168.75 ($2.04).

WHR stock opened at GBX 118.36 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 153.95. The company has a market capitalization of £502.87 million and a P/E ratio of 263.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Warehouse REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 101.80 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.15).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

