Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

Banco BBVA Argentina Dividend Announcement

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $583.77 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Further Reading

