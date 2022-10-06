Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:SUR opened at GBX 81.70 ($0.99) on Wednesday. Sureserve Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 106 ($1.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £135.53 million and a P/E ratio of 1,167.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

