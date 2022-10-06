Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Sureserve Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SUR opened at GBX 81.70 ($0.99) on Wednesday. Sureserve Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 106 ($1.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £135.53 million and a P/E ratio of 1,167.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.
About Sureserve Group
