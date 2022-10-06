Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Serinus Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SENX opened at GBX 8.60 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. Serinus Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 22.95 ($0.28). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey Auld bought 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £8,820 ($10,657.32).

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

