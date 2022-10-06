Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVO opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $313.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.93 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

