First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.00. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.18 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

