19,647 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

AZTA stock opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

