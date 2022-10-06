First Hawaiian Bank Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $242.70 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.06 and its 200 day moving average is $239.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.