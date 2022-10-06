Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,905 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 902.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 9.5 %

LUMN stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

