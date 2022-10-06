Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,214,000.

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHYS opened at $21.96 on Thursday. Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68.

