Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $302,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Fox Advisors cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.48.

Shares of STX stock opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $53.04 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

