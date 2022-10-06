Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,043,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 69,828 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $402,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $187.67 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.49.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.28.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

