Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Trimmed by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,234,098 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 38,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $187.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $354.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.49. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.83 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.28.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

