37,190 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

