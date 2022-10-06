Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $2.69 Million in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 282,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of StoneCo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $109,566,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $51,661,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in StoneCo by 951.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $35,504,000. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in StoneCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

