Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 590,030 shares of company stock worth $20,493,524 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

