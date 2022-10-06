Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,950 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

