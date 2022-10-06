Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

