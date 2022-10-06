Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 68,200 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SU opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

