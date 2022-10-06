Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 1,484 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 5.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Performance

BRG stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $811.49 million, a P/E ratio of 241.82, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

