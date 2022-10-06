Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of DLTR opened at $142.76 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.07 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.44 and its 200-day moving average is $156.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

