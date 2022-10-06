Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 355,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,102,000 after purchasing an additional 56,203 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

OTIS stock opened at $67.43 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

