Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 21,650 Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merlin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 184,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 70,619 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 472.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 912,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 753,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.

Insider Activity at Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $93,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,583.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

