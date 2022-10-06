Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $118.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.12 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.39. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

