SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $114.58 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.91.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

